Ghana: Accra Aca 1979 Year Group Donates to Alma Mater

The 1979 year group of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association, 'Bl3oo 79', on Monday donated assorted educational textbooks to the school, as part of efforts to improve academic excellence.

These included government textbooks on physics, chemistry, Mathematics, French dictionaries as well as textbooks on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and an industrial photocopier machine.

At a brief presentation ceremony held at the school premises in Accra, Mr George Arcton-Tettey, President of the 'Bl3oo 79' group, said the items were to support and improve academic lessons in the school.

Mr Arcton-Tettey indicated that the donation was also part of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 year group, saying, "As old students, this is our own way of giving back to the school that has made us who we are today."

He advised the students to take their academic work seriously to enable them to excel academically.

Lauding the old boys for the gesture, Reverend William F. Garr, headmaster of the school, said the textbooks would go a long way to support and improve the academic excellence of the school.

He noted that the population of the school was fast increasing and needed such educational support as there would be pressure on the current resources. Describing the donation as timely, Rev Garr, said "it is very heart-warming that various year groups ensure to support this school".

Some old boys took turns to encourage and inspire the students and challenged them to win this year's national science and maths quiz.

Joel Aseda Osei-Tete, Assistant School Prefect in an appreciation speech, assured the old students of bringing the school to the forefront academically.