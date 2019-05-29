Ghana: General Capt. Not Relevant - Fred Pappoe

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe, has added his voice to the on-going Asamoah Gyan General Captain brouhaha, saying the position has lost its relevance in football.

André Ayew has been made the new captain of the Black Stars by Head Coach Kwasi Appiah ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt. This was announced by the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee after it had met on the matter.

In a statement, the committee said it had given full backing to the plans of the coach.

The Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful, Fred Pappoe, told Accra based Happy FM yesterday that the "General Captain Position is a redundant position. It is not a position that you can get any serious job to do. If you look at the aftermath, if the General Captain decides to work without any clear definition of his role and the captain also decides to work with the best of what is expected, then there will be conflict with the General Captain. I don't understand what they are talking about and it is very cosmetic. It becomes relevant if you look at club side not national team so is not relevant and unnecessary in the national team," he said.

But a former Black Stars player, Nii Odartey Lamptey, believes Asamoah Gyan should not have rescinded his decision to retire from the senior national team.

Gyan stated that he has been asked by Appiah to relinquish the captaincy and serve in a different capacity ahead of the tournament but Gyan chose to retire, only to change his mind after an intervention from the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Lamptey "I think Gyan should have maintained his decision. My problem here is if something happens in camp, they will use it against Asamoah. That's why I think he should have maintained his first decision by not coming back to the Black Stars team so that we move forward. If any 'fight' occurs in camp, people will raise concerns about him." -Happyghana.com