Tanzania: It's Simba Brave Match to Diadem

THE Jamhuri Stadium was coloured with red and white as Simba were officially crowned the 2018/19 League season champs to spark up wild celebration at the fully packed Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro yesterday.

Simba Deputy Skipper Mohamed Hussein lifted the league silverware presented to him by the Minister for Home Affairs Kangi Lugola.

The champions made their way back to Dar es Salaam the same evening by road displaying the trophy to their supporters who had paraded along the road to salute their heroes who have made them happy for two seasons consecutively.

Simba winded up the 2018 /19 season at the top with 93 points from 38 games as they clinched 20th title in the club mantelpiece, followed by their traditional rivals and this season's close competitors Young Africans who finished second with 86 points while Azam FC who settled at the third place ended with 75 points in pulse.

The Champions have lost only three games, drawn six and have won 29 matches scoring 77 goals, most of them converted by Meddie Kagere(23 goals), John Bocco (16) and Emmanuel Okwi 15 goals.

The trio was the most lethal this season and their presence helped Simba much to be the undisputed kings of the 2018/19 season.

Apart from Simba scoring many goals compared to other teams in the league , the Msimbazi street-based side have also conceded only 15 goals, which is the lowest this season.

The league title awarded Simba a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Champions League once again next year, and as well, they will also represent the country in the forthcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup alongside Azam FC who are the tournament's defending champions.

In yesterday's game between Simba and Mtibwa which had to kick off at 15hrs to pave a way for the coronation gala, Simba played a relaxed game as they had nothing to lose because they were already champions.

Simba had already clinched the title two games before the end when they beat Singida United 2-0 last Tuesday at Namfua Stadium in Singida.

However, Patrick Aussems did not want to see his team's champion party getting spoiled as it was in the previous season when they lost 1-0 to Kagera Sugar in the game attended by President John Magufuli who presented them with the 2017/18 title.

Aussems opted not to feature most of his regular first eleven players including skipper Bocco, Emmanuel Okwi and Jonas Mkude and the game went well with Meddie Kagere leading the striking force.

He, however, missed a few scoring chances the team created in both halves.

The best attempt for Simba came in the 33rd minute when Cletous Chama was unlucky to see his shot inside box hit the lower post and goalkeeper Benedict Tinnoco caught the rebound to the dismay of the visitors.

The hosts made several attacks but their best chance came through Ismail Mhesa a few minutes before the halftime, but the striker failed to tap in a well taken corner ball by Issa Rashid.

The hosts Mtibwa who lost 3-0 a week ago against Simba were likely looking to spoil Simba celebration as their strikers Jaffar Kibaya, Salim Kihimbwa and Ally Makarani fought had to penetrate Simba defence but they had a difficult time to make it in-front of Pascal Wawa and Yusuf Mlipili who thwarted all raids that seemed to bother goalkeeper Dogratius Munishi.

In other games played yesterday Young Africans suffered a 2-0 loss to Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the results, however, were meaningless to both sides.