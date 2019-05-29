Tanzania: Dar-Windhoek Ties for Revival

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday ordered the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) for Tanzania and Namibia to meet within a two-month period to explore areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Dr Magufuli issued the order during the official talks with his host President Hage Geingob at the State House in Windhoek in the first day of his twoday state visit in Namibia.

The visit that started on Monday, ended yesterday Dr Magufuli pledged before his Namibian counterpart that Tanzania will open the embassy in Windhoek to facilitate diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries, which are the Southern African Development Community (SADC) members.

"It's high time the JPC met to review and operationalise cooperation agreements, which Tanzania and Namibia signed in 1991," he stressed.

President Magufuli was apparently displeased to note that despite the historic brotherly relations, trade volume between Dar es Salaam and Windhoek stood at merely 25 million US dollars (about 59bn/-), annually.

The Tanzanian leader jetted in Namibia on Monday from South Africa where he was invited at the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Records show that Tanzania and Namibia signed agreements on cooperation in various economic sectors in 1991 but the two countries have not reviewed or enhanced their bilateral ties since they established the JPC.

"The two countries have to convene the joint cooperation commission meeting in two months to craft the way forward... the meeting will review and discuss in details areas of cooperation and explore new areas," he emphasised.

He further proposed for the meeting to finalise several draft agreements between the two countries, including envisaged agreement on culture, youth and sports as well as agreement on agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

Other agreements for finalisation are on tourism and between the University of Namibia and University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM). Although the meeting was scheduled for later this year, Dr Magufuli directed that it be convened earlier to finalise the proposed agreements to pave way for speedy implementation.

"We need to move forward and we need to move very fast. The progress is not good. We must change the situation," he stressed, noting with concerns the existence of only two Namibian investments in Tanzania.

Dr Magufuli as well hyped Kiswahili, asking the Namibian government to introduce the language as one of the subjects in the country's education system.

He said once Kiswahili becomes an official language of SADC, it will play a critical role not only in connecting the regional bloc but also other parts of the continent.

"Tanzania will provide Kiswahili teachers and other learning materials to train Namibians... I'm keen on seeing things happen," he stated. President Geingob underscored the need for the governments of the two countries to intensify efforts to review all aspects, which were agreed upon and come up with concrete and practical plan of action.

The Namibian president described the visit by President Magufuli as a golden opportunity for the two countries to expand their partnership. "Let us join efforts and resources to improve the livelihoods of our people.

We should cement partnership for growth and development, focusing on key issues like agro-processing, value-addition on minerals, manufacturing and logistics," he said.

During the visit in Namibia, Dr Magufuli and Dr Geingob witnessed the inauguration of Nyerere Street in Windhoek to honour efforts by the founding Father of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, in the liberation struggles in African countries. Before he left Windhoek yesterday, President Magufuli was accompanied by his host to lay a wreath at the Heroes Acre.

Dr Magufuli visited a meat processing plant, Meatco, with capacity to slaughter 630 cattle per day, providing jobs to 650 people.

Meatco acting Chief Executive Officer Jannie Breytenbach said the company was ready to invest in Tanzania, which is the second African nation in population of livestock.

Dr Magufuli also met former Namibian President Hifikepunye Pohamba before he left for Zimbabwe on the State Visit on invitation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.