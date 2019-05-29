Tanzania: Azam FC Labour to Find Kutinyu's Heir

AZAM FC are desperately looking for a quality player who can replace Zimbabwean Tafadzwa Kutinyu, who has been snatched by Guinean champions, Horoya FC.

The team's communication officer Jafari Maganga said they don't object Kutinyu's move to Horoya, but they are now focusing on the right player who can play the role previously played by the Zimbabwean.

"Kutinyu's contract expires at the end of June, 2019 and he has rights to find the greener pastures. The Zimbabwean football governing body has written to us that he is needed for COSAFA Championship," said Maganga.

Maganga confirmed that Kutinyu is a free agent, and is free to join any team he wishes. Kutinyu who also plays as midfielder for Zimbabwe Warriors, has joined Guinea giants Horoya Athletic Club on a two-year contract, according to the club's sources. The former Chicken Inn ace joins Horoya as a free agent.

Azam is also home to former Highlanders skipper Bruce Kangwa and Donald Ngoma, who served Platinum FC before joining Young Africans. Before joining Azam, Kutinyu had a brief stint at Singida United, together with former Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa.

The Guinea side announced Kutinyu's arrival via their official Facebook page. Horoya Athletic Club of Guinea has completed the signing of the Zimbabwean international midfielder, Kutinyu on a two-year contract, as an independent player.

Horoya is one of the clubs whose profile on the continent continues to rise, following two impressive Confederation of African Football Champions League campaigns, where they finished as semi-finalists and in the last eight, respectively.

In their recent campaign, they were in the same group with current Zimbabwe Champions, FC Platinum, whom they beat home and away.

Profile: Name: Tafadzwa Kutinyu

Date of Birth: D e c 22, 1994

Place of Birth: Mufakose, Zimbabwe

Age: 24

Citizenship: Zimbabwean

Position: Central Midfield

Current club: Horoya AC

Joined: May 25, 2019

Contract until: 30.06.2021