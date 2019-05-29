Tanzania: Mo Kidnapper Arraigned, Faces Three Counts

TAX driver Mousa Hamis Twaleb appeared before Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday, facing three charges, including kidnapping Tanzanian billionaire and industrialist Mohamed Dewji, MO.

The 46-year-old Tegeta resident in Kinondoni district was also charged with leading organised crime and money laundering.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi, the accused was not allowed to enter any plea to the charges, which fall under the Economic and Organised Crimes Control Act.

When the magistrate asked him to say something, the accused retorted, "I don't know what I can say. These charges are not true. I don't know whether I should request for bail or not because I have been out on police bail."

Magistrate Shaidi told the accused that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the trial, which will be tried by the High Court upon completion of investigations.

His court, he said, could determine the case after securing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consent. Twaleb was denied bail and remanded for the offence of money laundering, among other counts he is facing, is not bailable.

The case, whose investigations the prosecution told the court are almost complete, was adjourned to June 11, 2019, for another mention. Principal State Attorney Paul Kadushi, assisted by State Attorney Wankyo Simon, asked the court to set another date for mention to allow the prosecution to complete some necessary legal procedures before commencement of the trial, as the case against the accused is economic related.

The trial attorneys claimed that on diverse dates between May 1 and October 10, 2018 at various places in Dar es Salaam city in Tanzania and Johannesburg in South Africa, knowingly, the accused furnished assistance in the conduct of affairs of a criminal racket.

The prosecution alleged that the accused had the intent of either reaping profit or other benefit from the act.

The court heard that on October 11, 2018 at Collosseum Hotel in Kinondoni Municipality, the accused with other people not in court kidnapped MO.

The prosecution told the court that the accused committed the offence with intent to cause the prominent businessman to be secretly and wrongfully confined.

Twaleb was charged with the offence of money laundering, which was allegedly committed on July 10, 2018 at Mbezi Beach area.

It was alleged that the accused acquired 8m/-, knowing that the amount was a proceed of a predicate offence of participating in organised group and racketeering.

The police are in record as announcing that MO, the 17th richest and youngest billionaire in Africa, was abducted by unknown armed people as he attended fitness session at the Colosseum Hotel and Fitness Club in Dar es Salaam.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa was quoted as saying that the abduction was committed at around 5am, hinting that the abductors, two of them white, arrived at the scene in a Toyota Surf vehicle.

The police commander explained further that before escaping with the billionaire who served as Singida Urban MP on CCM ticket between 2005 and 2015, the kidnappers fired shots in the air. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda was also quoted as saying that the 43-year old business mogul had no security guards and had personally driven to the gym.

"And, this had been his normal practice because he was used to peace despite being rich enough to hire body guards," the RC explained.

About ten days later, MO, the Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Limited (METL), a group company with several subsidiaries in beverages, edible oils, flour milling and textile manufacturing and soaps, among other commercial activities, was freed.

Mr Dewji took to his Mo Dewji Foundation Twitter to confirm his release on October 20, 2018 saying, "I thank Allah that I have returned home safely. I thank all my fellow Tanzanians and everyone around the world for their prayers."

"I thank the authorities of Tanzania, including the police, for working for my safe return," he added.

The police are on record to have reported that the businessman was dumped at a field near the exclusive Gymkhana sports club and he was found in good health.