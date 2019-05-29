South Africa: SA's Klaasen Dumped Out of French Open

Cape Town — South Africa suffered a French Open disappointment with the exit of Raven Klaasen in the first round of the doubles competition.

The sixth seeded pair of Klaasen and his New Zealand partner, Michael Venus, were on Tuesday eliminated prematurely in the doubles when they lost to Marius Copil (Belgium) and Rohan Bopanna (India) in straight sets 6-3 7-6(4).

Both Copil and Bopanna are unseeded in the tournament as they enter the second round stages.

Klaasen, whose best finish in the clay court Grand Slam was in the third round last year, now leaves Lloyd Harris in the singles event as the only South African remaining in the tournament.

Both he and Venus were outclassed by the power of Copil and Bopanna, who powered in eight aces in what turned out to be a dominant performance.

Klaasen and Venus were also error prone with four double faults that went on to seal their fate in the match.

Results from the third day of the French Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men

1st round

Fabio Fognini (ITA x9) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

Federico Del Bonis (ARG) bt Guillermo García-López (ESP) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Taylor Fritz (USA) bt Bernard Tomic (AUS) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Dusan Lajovic (SRB x30) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Elliot Benchetrit (FRA) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-3, 6-0, 6-2

Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt BlaÅ¾ Rola (SLO) 6-0, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Alexander Zverev (GER x5) bt John Millman (AUS) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Kyle Edmund (GBR x28) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-6 (7/1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Fernando Verdasco (ESP x23) bt Dan Evans (GBR) 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS x10) bt Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-1, 6-1, 6-4

Grégoire Barrère (FRA) bt Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1

Lucas Pouille (FRA x22) bt Simone Bolelli (ITA) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Alejandro Davidovich (ESP) 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)

Ivo Karlovic (CRO) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5, 6-7 (7/9), 7-5

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-7 (7/9), 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG x8) bt Nicolás Jarry (CHI) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

Women

1st round

Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) bt Anna Karolína Schmiedlová (SVK) 0-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Caroline Garcia (FRA x24) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-2, 6-4

Anna Blinkova (RUS) bt Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-3, 4-6, 8-6

Priscilla Hon (AUS) bt Tímea Babos (HUN) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Evgeniya Rodina (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Kurumi Nara (JPN) bt Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

Bianca Andreescu (CAN x22) bt Marie Bouzková (CZE) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Magda Linette (POL) bt Chloé Paquet (FRA) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 6-3, 2-2 - retired

Lesya Tsurenko (UKR x27) bt Eugénie Bouchard (CAN) 6-2, 6-2

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x21) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-2, 6-3

Mónica Puig (PUR) bt Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-1, 7-5

Wang Qiang (CHN x16) bt Saisai Zheng (CHN) 6-1, 7-5

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x11) bt Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 7-5, 6-1

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-3, 6-1

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-3, 6-1

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-1, 6-1

Karolína Muchová (CZE) bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x17) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Source: Sport24