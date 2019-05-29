Kenya: Foreign Based Trio Join Harambee Stars Camp

Foreign-based trio Johanna Omollo, Clifton Miheso, and Musa Mohammed have linked up with the national football team in readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three players were part of the team's training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Tuesday.

The session was led by Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne.

Omollo turns out for Club Brugge in Belgium, while Miheso is based in Portugal at Club Olimpico Monttijo. Mohammed who is Stars assistant captain is attached to Zambia's Nkana FC.

"Qualifying for this tournament means a lot to me, to my fellow players and the country in general," explained Mohammed.

"It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. We are going back there for the first time in 15 years. That is a big deal. Now that we are there, it is upon us players to fight and make the country proud. I keep saying that football has changed and I will stick to that."

Stars are set to play Madagascar and DR Congo in friendly matches in Europe on June 7 and 15.