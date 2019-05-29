29 May 2019

Kenya: Sh1,500 Fine or One Month in Jail for Having Sex at Uhuru Park in Broad Daylight

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — A man has pleaded guilty to having sex in public at Uhuru Park in broad daylight.

Magistrate Joseline Onga'yo slapped Kanara Maina with a fine of Sh1,500 or serve a jail term of one month for engaging in the act with Joyce Wanjiku.

Maina pleaded for forgiveness but it was declined.

Magistrate Onga'yo stated that the act was against county by-laws and warned him not to repeat it again.

Maina and Wanjiku were arrested last week after being found in the act, but released on Sh500 bond and were to come back to court on Monday.

