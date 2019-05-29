Namibia: Govt Debt Not Forced On Investors

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein insisted that they do not force investors to lend government money.

"The government does not force any institution or any individual to participate in debt security auctions," the minister said last week while explaining the country's capital markets' structure and the Government Institutions Pension Funds' (GIPF) exposure to government debt.

The government is the largest debt issuer in the economy, dominates the bonds and treasury bills market, and has passed regulations which will force investors with money outside to bring it back and invest it locally, which analysts expect to be channelled into the government as it is a safe investment vehicle.

For the current financial year, treasury expects to source about N$7,1 billion from the local market to fund this year's budget deficit through the issuing of treasury bills and bonds.

Explaining the issuing of debt, Schlettwein said the government invites all individuals and institutional investors to take part in the buying of treasury bills and bonds in accordance with the country's borrowing requirements for the year.

"Investors are invited to partake in the auctions, and they can do so at their own discretion, based on their investment needs and portfolio structure," the minister noted.

The biggest customer of government debt over the years has been the GIPF, taking up about N$8 billion of government debt in 2017.

The Namibian reported earlier this month that the GIPF was bailing out the government to fund their operational budget, as the fund took up most of the government debt.

The GIPF, however, refuted that article, rather claiming that they were responsible investors whose domestic regulations and the dominance of government debt on the market caused them to take up much of the debt.

The fund had a closing balance of N$13 billion of government debt at the end of 2018, about 24% of the total domestic debt, which is at N$55 billion, and 16% of the total government debt balance, which is at N$87 billion.

Analysts had said the GIPF fund was not only at 16%, but could be more, since many of the local asset management companies and institutional investors would have taken up the remainder of the government's debt deal with the GIPF's money.

They (analysts) had also expressed concern over the government's high operational needs that do not lead to any economic growth in the long run, but rather create rounds of additional debt to fund more operational expenses.

According to the Namibia financial system stability assessment issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in February 2018, the IMF had said there was a fear that repatriated assets into the local economy will have a large pool of funds chasing few investments.

The IMF had also expressed concern about investing in public enterprises as they were not profitable. Public enterprises' debt stood at N$11,8 billion in 2018, with N$10 billion sourced from the foreign market.

"The limited potential pipeline for issuance will struggle to absorb all repatriated assets," the IMF had said.

Schlettwein said the statement that the GIPF was bailing out government was incorrect.

"The GIPF does not invest in government instruments to meet the government's funding needs, but to meet its own required objectives," the minister stressed.

GIPF executives had said investing in government debt was a normal investment that would yield interest, regardless of them being cornered through regulatory measures.

The minister further stated that the government's dominance of the local capital market is necessary to grow it.

"As part of the commitment towards the development of the domestic capital markets, the government raises most of its required funds from the domestic market to normalise the cost of borrowing and minimise exchange rate risks," explained the minister.

During the 2018/19 financial year, of the N$5,7 billion interest on government loan payments, N$3,7 billion was paid to local investors.