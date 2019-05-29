Namibia: Geingob Dismayed By Hostility Towards NEEEF

President Hage Geingob has expressed disappointment that rich people in Namibia were reluctant to share with the poor to address inequality in the country.

He said despite the government's "softer and friendly approach" to encourage the rich to share with the poor through initiatives such as the proposed New Equitable Economic Empowerment Framework (Neeef), hostility against such initiatives still existed.

Geingob made these remarks during his meeting with Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli at State House on Monday.

"I though we are really doing the job right to approach people nicely to say let's hold hands. Political power we have, we are sharing, but the land and other resources, people don't want to share. If you don't share now, there will be problems tomorrow," he stressed.

During the meeting, Geingob said he was impressed with Tanzania's policies on natural resources, including mineral resources. He thus said Namibia, through its bilateral relations with Tanzania, could learn from that country's policies on its natural resources, including minerals.

In 2017, Tanzania enacted legislation like the natural wealth and resources contracts law which allows the government to renegotiate or remove terms from agreements deemed to be "unconscionable".

Tanzania also passed the permanent sovereignty act that requires parliamentary approval for future agreements, which must fully secure the interests of Tanzanians.

The enactment of the laws to control Tanzania's natural resources, including minerals, was part of a series of measures by Magufuli's government to secure more revenue from the country's resources.

Tanzania's foreign relations minister, Palamagamba Kabudi, who was also part of Magufuli's entourage, said before the enactment of the laws to control natural resources, Tanzania was getting little to almost nothing from its mines.

He added that companies operating mines in Tanzania were not paying tax, and had bank accounts abroad.

The laws were introduced under the United Nations' declaration on permanent sovereignty over natural resources, Kabudi said.

Under the new legislation, all mineral resources in Tanzania belong to Tanzania.

He added that the Tanzanian government also has under the new law the right to own a minimum of 16% shares in all mines in the country.

This does not include any other applicable taxes on mining and mining products.

"This is nothing new; it is the same that was done by Norway. If it is done by Norway, it is okay, but if it is done by Tanzania, it is disturbing the business environment. We have gone further to say that there will be no more mineral development agreements. From now on, all mineral activities in Tanzania will operate under a licence which is uniform, and whoever does not like those conditions can go and invest in other countries," he said.

Mining is one of the biggest economic activities in Namibia.

Apart from the 50/50 shareholding agreement that the government has with NamDeb, Namibia does not own more than 10% in mining ventures.

Some mines are solely privately owned, despite calls for the government to own shares in all mines in the country.

Budget documents submitted to parliament in March this year show that the industry only contributed N$2 billion to the economy in taxes, despite making a profit of over N$29 billion in 2017/18.

The industry only paid a combined amount of about N$1 billion to the government in dividends that year.