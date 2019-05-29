Namibia: Minister Puts NUST Top Post On Hold

HIGHER education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi has directed the Namibia University of Science and Technology council to cancel the re-advertisement of the vice chancellor's post until further notice.

The minister last week wrote to the university council's chairperson, Esi Schimming-Chase, stating that since the last joint search committee briefing on 15 February 2019, her attempts to meet the Nust board to be briefed on the reworked vice chancellor draft advertisement have failed.

"Even after publicising the re-advertisement piece that was not shared with the minister, attempts to meet and draw the council's attention to the obvious omissions proved futile," she stressed.

Nust spokesperson Kaitira Kandjii told The Namibian yesterday that the various stakeholders are engaging each other on the issues raised in the letter, and will communicate their resolutions once the process is completed.

"However, the university is confident, following a meeting with the chancellor of the university, that due process has been observed with the recruitment process, and is expectant of a substantive vice chancellor being appointed as soon as possible," he said.

He added that in the meantime, the existing management structure remains in place to ensure stability and continuity in the running of Nust.

In the letter, the minister noted that in the meeting with the deputy minister, executive director and the Nust joint search committee (JSC), some members were dissatisfied with the work of the South African recruiting agency.

In addition, there was a view that the proposed candidates do not possess the skills to lead the institution, while some JSC members wanted the candidate with the highest score to be appointed.

Kandjii-Murangi said the JSC wanted preference to be given to Namibians since the Nust senior leadership at deputy vice chancellor and dean levels are dominantly foreign nationals.

"There is a need for deliberate efforts to address and redress this anomaly through the institution's staff development and recruitment processes, without lowering the standards and quality," she stated.

The minister added that the draft re-advertisement piece was supposed to be shared with the minister before going public, and that a local recruitment agency should be used for the process.

In addition, the selection process should be clearly defined and known by all JSC members, and deliberate efforts should be made to attract qualified and experienced Namibians.

"The advertisement is to be revisited to encourage gender representation, to consider seven years of relevant uninterrupted experience, and Namibians exposed in science, technology and innovation and engineering areas for the Nust VC position," she said.