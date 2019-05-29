South Africa: CWC 2019 - Proteas Coach Gibson a Visitor On Return 'Home'

London — Proteas coach Ottis Gibson calls England, South Africa's opposition in Thursday's World Cup opener at The Oval, 'home'.

The 50-year-old may be proudly Barbadian, but he has lived in England for nearly two decades, which included two stints as England's bowling coach.

Those came between 2007-2009 and 2015-2017, while Gibson also represented Durham, Glamorgan and Leicestershire in English country cricket during his playing days.

And now, even as he leads South Africa in their latest effort to win an elusive World Cup crown, Gibson is being linked as a possible replacement for outgoing England head coach Trevor Bayliss.

Contracted by Cricket South Africa until the end of the World Cup, Gibson's future in South Africa is uncertain and he was given a clear mandate to win the tournament when he was put in charge back in 2017.

The England links may be impossible to ignore, but there can be no doubting Gibson's commitment to the Proteas cause. He wants this one as much as the players do.

On Tuesday in front of largely South African media contingent at The Oval, Gibson even went as far as playing a few mind-games to heighten the already immense pressure on England to win a first World Cup of their own.

"My two very good friends (Stuart) Broad and (James) Anderson have said that England will have to do something really bad not to win this World Cup," Gibson said.

"As far as they're concerned, England have won it already."

It was a not-so-subtle dig at the hosts and tournament favourites, who are also the number one ranked side in the world currently.

Most are expecting England to win on Thursday, and that is understandable.

Gibson and the Proteas, though, are underplaying the match's significance. Win or lose, they know that it will not define their World Cup.

"It's just one game in a nine-game or 11-game tournament," the coach offered.

"We're not reading too much into this game, though of course we want to start the tournament well."

Gibson might be more English than South African, and his future will likely be here in England, but for the next six weeks he will be as South African as it gets.

On Thursday, Gibson will be a 'visitor', and even he is starting to feel that way.

"I didn't realise the away dressing room was so small at The Oval," he said.

"We're squeezed in there nice and tight, which is cool because we've been a tightly-knit group for the last 18 months."

