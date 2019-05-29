South Africa: Agrizzi K-Word Case - SAHRC and Agrizzi's Legal Team Ask for Time to Try to Settle Dispute

Photo: SABC/YouTube

Video screenshot of former Bosasa chief Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry (file photo).

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have asked the Equality Court to give them time to discuss the possible settlement of their dispute outside of court and to explore resolutions.

The SAHRC took the complaint to court following the dissemination of an audio clip of Agrizzi's utterances of the k-word at a meeting. The clip was played at the state capture commission of inquiry when he appeared before it in January.

The matter was heard in the Equality Court, sitting in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, on Wednesday

Buang Jones, who appeared on behalf of the SAHRC, told the court that the commission had met Agrizzi's legal team and sought a postponement for further discussions.

The parties intend to discuss who and how the recording was disseminated, among other issues, the court heard.

Agrizzi's lawyer, Mannie Witz, told the court: "If there is a settlement, it will be reduced most definitely to writing and if necessary, we will prepare draft orders relating to a settlement.

"The problem that we are unfortunately faced with is that no one knows at this stage, from our side, in fact I don't think from [the SAHRC's side]. We all know there was a secret recording done at [Agrizzi's] house but no one knows who disseminated it, how it got into the open, who published it, who put it in the media and why it was done," .

He said it was a long recording but only a portion was leaked.

The two parties said if discussions failed, they would approach the court.

The matter was postponed to June 27 and there was no costs order.

On that date, the date, the court is expected to hear whether the parties reached an agreement.

Source: News24