Somalia: Kenya Will Not Allow Any Unaccompanied Baggage From Somalia, Govt Says

The Kenyan government now says it will not allow any unaccompanied baggage to be ferried into the country on flights from Somalia.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the government says any such baggage will be confiscated and destroyed in line with air transport regulations.

"The government of Kenya has noted with concern many pieces of unaccompanied baggage on flights emanating from Somalia. This contravenes international air transport regulations and poses a security threat,"said the government.

"Consequently, the government of Kenya will not allow unaccompanied baggage from Somalia into the country. Such baggage will be confiscated and destroyed in line with applicable, air transport safety and security regulations and the carrier airline will be held responsible."

At the same time, the government insists that no Somali official with proper documentation and visa has been denied entry into Kenya.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the four Somali nationals who were denied entry on May 20, 2019 were travelling on diplomatic passports but did not have visas.

"The government has no intention to deny, Somali nationals entry into Kenya provided they have the necessary entry requirements which are known to the immigration officials of the Federal Republic of Somalia," says the Ministry.

Kenya has also down played the announcement by Somalia that its representatives will not be attending global or regional events in Nairobi.

"The government of Kenya will continue to facilitate and host regional and international meetings in accordance with its international obligations and commitments and Somali nationals are always welcome subject to entry requirements as is applicable to all foreign nationals," says the Ministry.

Kenya and Somali are at loggerheads in a renewed conflict that has been blamed on a maritime border dispute between the two nations.