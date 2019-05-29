Somalia: Man Arrested in Connection With Murder of Woman in Galkayo

122

tweet

Puntland security forces arrested a man suspected to be behind the heinous murder of Nimo Omar Shire in Galkayo town of Mudug region this week.

Puntland security officials confirmed that his man is currently in custody in the central Galkayo prison where he is under further investigations.

Nimo Omar Shire, 12, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night after leaving a mosque in the city following the Tarawih prayer.

Galkayo has seen in the past few months series of rape against young girls and killings as the city is jointly controlled by Galmudug and Puntland security forces.

Post Views: 120