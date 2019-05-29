29 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Tours Security Checkpoints in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Kheyre paid an overnight tour to main security checkpoints in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening.

The PM along with senior government officials including the mayor of Mogadishu, Eng Abdirahman Omar Osman, visited more than 30 checkpoints in the seaside city.

During his inspection, the Prime Minister briefed by the security heads and interacted with young people socializing in business centers and discussed them about key challenges.

Somali security agencies have beefed up security across the capital to avert attacks from Al-Shabaab during the holy month of Ramadan.

7

Somalia

Seychelles Supreme Court Charges 5 Suspected Somali Pirates

The Seychelles Supreme Court has formally charged five suspected Somali pirates who were transferred to Seychelles by EU… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.