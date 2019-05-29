Somalia: PM Tours Security Checkpoints in Mogadishu

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Kheyre paid an overnight tour to main security checkpoints in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening.

The PM along with senior government officials including the mayor of Mogadishu, Eng Abdirahman Omar Osman, visited more than 30 checkpoints in the seaside city.

During his inspection, the Prime Minister briefed by the security heads and interacted with young people socializing in business centers and discussed them about key challenges.

Somali security agencies have beefed up security across the capital to avert attacks from Al-Shabaab during the holy month of Ramadan.

7