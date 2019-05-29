Ghana Post Attributes Company's Turnaround to Use of Technology

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. James Kwofie, has attributed the level of efficiency and turn around at the company to the vigorous use of technology which is now driving the new direction.

According to him, the company had prioritised technology in all aspects of its operations hence the successful change it had witnessed under his administration.

The Ghana Post MD was speaking in an exclusive interview at the 4th Edition of the Ghana CEO Summit which was on the theme "The Futuristic Economy: Technology- Driven Future of Business & Governance for Economic Transformation."

The event was opened and graced by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said innovations such as the introduction of a reliable tracking system, central valuation centre as well as the Digital Address (Ghana Post GPS) have put Ghana Post in a more advanced tech-driven position to meet modern ways of doing business and meeting the needs of customers.

"Ghana Post has Leveraged on technology to improve on efficiency. For instance we now have a Tracking System, Central Valuation Centre, Digital Address Delivery, Shortcode For Letter Box Payment. The tracking system enables both customers and Ghana post to track items sent. This helps to monitor items sent till delivery. These are some of the tech innovations at Ghana post," Mr. Kwofie stated.

He further revealed that Ghana Post had partnered Standard Chartered Bank for the Ghana Post Stanchart Innovation which would enable customers to open accounts online and cards delivered at the comfort of their homes.

The Ghana CEO Summit has established itself as a unique top-tier thought leadership platform dedicated to the private sector in Ghana and Africa for thought provoking discussions, meet, network exchange experiences, explore business opportunities and brokering partnerships.