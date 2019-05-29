Cameroon: Socio-Political Atmosphere - Govt Enlightens Foreign Missions

External Relations Minister presented the actual situation of the country to members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Cameroon, highlighting actions taken by government.

The government of Cameroon through the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella on May 28, 2019, enlightened heads of diplomatic missions and consular posts as well as representatives of international organisations accredited to Cameroon on the socio-political situation of the country. Flanked by the Minister of Communication, Minister Mbella Mbella presented the actual situation of the country in relation to security challenges, the management of the influx of refugees and internally displaced persons, post-electoral protests and the circulation of false information especially on the social media.

While shedding light on the situation in the North West and South West Regions, he noted that Cameroon continues to be confronted with criminal and destabilization acts perpetrated by separatist groups using terrorist methods which have already claimed many lives, caused material damage and affected the economic level of both regions as well as increasing the number of refugees and international displaced persons. "Still on this issue, some people are claiming that the government of Cameroon has opted for a military solution to this problem. This is far from the truth. As a matter of fact, as from the genesis of this crisis, the government has been engaged in dialogue with all stakeholders. It was within this framework that the Prime Minister, Head of Government went down to the field in the regions for discussions with all the parties involved. Government missions were equally undertaken abroad in order to meet with the Diaspora," partly reads the statement of the Minister. As concerns post-electoral disputes, Minister Mbella Mbella said the October 2018 presidential election was organised nationwide without recording any major incident with the Constitutional Council proclaiming the results in respect of existing laws. "Any action intended to cast doubts on the Constitutional Council ruling by any citizen whosoever is a violation of the republic order, punishable by the rules and regulations in force," the Minister noted. While explaining some images on a power point projection, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu said it would be unfair for reports to be published on social media projecting the actual situation in Cameroon worse than it is. Some ongoing infrastructural projects for development in the different towns of the country were equally shown to the diplomats.

On his part, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Paul Patrick Biffot, who is Gabon's Ambassador to Cameroon, said the position of the diplomatic corps was made known to the President of the Republic on January 9, 2019, during the presentation of New Year Wishes to him. While citing some of the measures taken by the government of Cameroon to address the situation, he noted that everyone is interested in seeing and contributing to a lasting solution.