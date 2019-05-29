Liberia: ANC Donates U.S.$6K to Complete Mosque Construction

-Re-roofs Grand Bassa Community College Agriculture Building

The opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) on Monday, May 27, 2019, donated US$3,000 to complete the Bolongoidu Mosque in Quardu Bundu District, Lofa County. The donation was in addition to an initial amount of US$3,000 that was earlier presented, summing to the total contribution from the party to US$6,000.

Aloysius Toe, ANC's secretary-general, who made the final donation at the party's headquarters on behalf of the party's political leader, Alexander B. Cummings, said the amount is in fulfillment of the promised he made to the Muslim community during his first visit to Lofa County where he gave the people US$3,000 as his initial contribution for the project.

Mr. Toe said after making the initial contribution, Mr. Cummings saw that there was a need for more contributions so he added another US$3000 for the completion of the Mosque.

The gesture, Mr. Toe, said also demonstrates Mr. Cummings and the ANC's principle of religious tolerance and beliefs in the power of prayer.

"Prayer is the means by which we connect ourselves with the Almighty Allah. This is why Mr. Cummings identified with Muslims across the country," Toe said.

Imam Amara Kamara, Chairman of the Bolongoidu Mosque Project, who received the donation, expressed gratitude to the ANC and to Mr. Cummings for living up to his commitment.

Kamara assured the party that the money will be used for its intended purpose as it was done on previous occasions.

He recalled how Mr. Cummings, on his first visit to Lofa County, was impressed with the mosque project, for which he initially contributed the first US$3,000.

On his second trip, Kamara said that the ANC political leader was more impressed with the level of progress on the project, and therefore pledged an additional US$3,000, which total US$6000 to the completion of the project.

"We must commend Mr. Cummings, because when he says something, he lives by it. We want you to convey our thanks and appreciation to him for this sincere contribution. We assure him and the party that we will use this money for the intended purpose," the Imam said.

It can be recalled that Mr. Cummings, on his first nationwide tour, identified with Liberians from diverse backgrounds.

In Quardu Bundu District back in 2016, Mr. Cummings informed the residents that he remained committed to serving the people of Liberia in whatever positive way without any discrimination.

Throughout the 2017 campaign, Cummings promised to use his energy and resources through the ANC and his Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) to support and contribute towards the development of Liberia irrespective of the election result.

He has since been living up to that promise through his many contributions to the communities by providing scholarships, financial aid for students and supporting various faith-based organizations as well as social groups.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cummings has paid for the re-roofing of the building hosting the Agriculture Department of the Grand Bassa County Community College, following a recent storm that tore off the roof of the building.

The de-roofed building hosting the GBCCC Agriculture Department

Larry Tuning, ANC Grand Bassa County Chairman, who presented invoices of the items valued at US$1,485 to the administration, expressed gratitude to Mr. Cummings for his intervention to ensure better learning atmosphere for the country's future leaders.

The president of the College, Dr. Samuel Mowell, thanked the ANC's delegation for the "timely move to help the college."