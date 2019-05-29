Tunisia: Nine MPs From Popular Front Submit Resignation to Parliament's Bureau

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine MPs of the Popular Front (FP) on Tuesday submitted their resignation to the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Bureau after a meeting of the parliamentary bloc.

They are: Heikal Belkacem, Abdelmoumen Belanes, Chafik Ayadi, Nizar Amami, Ziad Lakhdar, Mongi Rahoui, Fathi Chamkhi, Ayman Aloui and Mourad Hamaidi.

MP Ziad Lakhdar attributed the resignations to "a number of reasons, the most important of which is the crisis experienced by the Popular Front for a while ago." He refused to give further details, recalling that the Attalia party had issued earlier in the day a statement expressing "concern about the situation in the Popular Front.

Member of the Central Council of the Popular Front and Secretary-General of the Popular Movement Zouheir had earlier told TAP the problem relating to the presidential election bid still persists, with a section from the components of the Front insisting on the nomination of Hamma Hammami, while another section which he described as minority preferring Mongi Rahoui as candidate.