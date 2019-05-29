Tunisia: Ahmed Seddik Resigns As Head of Popular Front's Parliamentary Bloc

Tunis/Tunisia — MP Ahmed Seddik resigned as president of the parliamentary bloc of the Popular Front after a meeting of the bloc, citing to TAP the failure to find a solution to the crisis "roiling the Popular Front in general."

"The obligation of discretion prevents me from giving details," he said, especially since the resignation of his colleagues will be activated only five days after the date of their filing, as stipulated by law.

He stressed the need to make efforts to heal the rift and overcome the crisis, "and this is borne by all parties because the country is still in need of the Popular Front," he pointed out.

Nine 9 MPs from the Popular Front on Tuesday afternoon submitted their resignation to the Parliament's Bureau after a meeting of the parliamentary bloc.

The Popular Front bloc is composed of 15 MPs from the Labour Party, the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party, the Popular Movement, the Attalia Arab Democratic Party and other parties.

If these resignations are activated, the Front will lose its parliamentary bloc.