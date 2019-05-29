29 May 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Sergeant Bilel Zeddini Posthumously Decorated With Insignia of Knight of Order of the Republic

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi posthumously decorated Sergeant Bilel Zeddini with the insignia of Knight of the Order of the Republic.

This decision takes effect from April 26, 2019, pursuant to the Presidential Decree of April 26, 2019, and published in the issue no. 49 of the Official Gazette (JORT).

Sergeant Zeddini was also promoted posthumously to the rank of Warrant Officer. This decision will take effect on January 1, 2019.

Zeddini gave his life as a martyr on April 26, 2019, following the explosion of a landmine under a military vehicle during a mission on Mount Chaambi. Three other soldiers were also injured in the blast.

Tunisia

How Tunisia Is Trying to Resurrect a Jewish Pilgrimage to the Island of Djerba

Many hundreds of years ago on the small Tunisian island of Djerba, a poor young Jewish woman called Ghriba lived as an… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.