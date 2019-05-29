Tunisia: Sergeant Bilel Zeddini Posthumously Decorated With Insignia of Knight of Order of the Republic

Tunis/Tunisia — President Beji Caid Essebsi posthumously decorated Sergeant Bilel Zeddini with the insignia of Knight of the Order of the Republic.

This decision takes effect from April 26, 2019, pursuant to the Presidential Decree of April 26, 2019, and published in the issue no. 49 of the Official Gazette (JORT).

Sergeant Zeddini was also promoted posthumously to the rank of Warrant Officer. This decision will take effect on January 1, 2019.

Zeddini gave his life as a martyr on April 26, 2019, following the explosion of a landmine under a military vehicle during a mission on Mount Chaambi. Three other soldiers were also injured in the blast.