28 May 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: How Many People Under Arrest in Basse for the Koina Incident?

Foroyaa received information that 19 people are at the police station in Basse after the Koina disturbance. We are not sure whether they are all under arrest or are simply helping the police to gather evidence to establish the facts. Our reporter has tried to get in touch with the Police PRO for information but to no avail.

The media is the means through which loved ones in villages could know what is happening to people asked to report at police stations. Information gaps breed more uncertainty and tension.

Foroyaa will follow developments today. The state should not nurture complacency in handling such cases.

Gambia

