Mauritius: Innovation, a Key Factor for the Success of the Tourism and Hospitality Sector

press release

At a time when the tourism and hospitality sector is facing a number of challenges, innovation can be a key factor for success. Digital technologies have the potentials to bring a new competitive edge, create distinctiveness and improve direct access to the global tourism market.

The Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence, Minister for Rodrigues, Sir AneroodJugnauth, made this statement, yesterday, at the celebrations of the 100th Anniversary of the Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa hotel in Flic-en-Flac. On this occasion, the Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism from Bangladesh, Mr Md. Mahbub Ali and his spouse, the Minister of Tourism, Mr Anil Gayan, and other eminent personalities were present.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth underlined Government's engagement in supporting creativity and innovationso as to ensure that modern concepts in the hospitality industry are constantly developed for improved customer satisfaction, better quality services and unique experiences. The challenge, he said, is to enhance the attractiveness of Mauritius as a tourist destination and to promote cultural and green tourism ideas which according to him, will enable the tourism industry to grow at its full potential beyond the Sea Sun and Sand concept.

The Minister Mentor said that the 100th anniversary marks a milestone moment for the Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa hotel which has managed to keep up to the changing demands of the hospitality sector and continue to thrive as one of the most reputed hotels in Mauritius. Despite various challenges, the hotel has successfully positioned itself as a leader in the sector and has become a reference for comfort and quality at the global pedestal, he added.

For his part, Minister Gayan pointed out that the tourism sector is confronted with various constraints which need to be addressed in time for its sustained growth. Government, he said, believes in the resilience of the tourism sector and will continue to support its development in the future. He emphasised that the tourism sector will witness considerable improvement as from next month since a number of projects are in the pipeline namely the construction of a new hotel at Les Salines; opening of the Anantara Mauritius Resort in September; and renovation of the Club Med Hotel at Pointe-aux-Canoniers.

On this score, the Minister pointed out that local and international linvestors are still showing interest in new hotel projects which he said, is reassuring to stakeholders. He added that the Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa has transformed into a worldwide recognised brand for quality and comfort adding that the later has raised high standards and has set the benchmarks for other hotels to follow. He expressed satisfaction with regard to the transformative path of the hotel and added that it has been instrumental in creating numerous opportunities for business and employment in the country.