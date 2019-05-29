Mauritius: Richelieu Village Hall Equipped With an It Corner

press release

The Richelieu Village Hall is now equipped with an IT corner where three computers have been put at the disposal of students to initiate them to IT and to help them improve their technical computer skills. The Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, proceeded, this afternoon, with the inauguration of the IT corner at the Richelieu Village Hall.

The project is an initiative of the Ministry of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment and the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF).

In his address, Minister Wong said that the launch of the IT Corner is an important step in the digitalisation process initiated across Mauritius. The computer corner, he highlighted, will be a tool of choice for the students of the region. An IT Officer will be present twice a week to share his knowledge and initiate them to the use of computer, he added.

The Minister also underlined the importance for Mauritians to have basic computer skills and being IT literate. All government departments, he rejoiced, are becoming computerised adding that citizens will no longer need to queue up in offices to access government services.

Speaking about the numerous developments in Richelieu, Minister Wong indicated that an Open Gym will soon be set up at Residence Flamboyant. Other projects which have been completed include the renovation of volleyball and basketball courts at Richelieu Residence and the renovation of the Village Hall. The football pitch in that region will also be renovated, he announced.

Award of certificates

The inauguration of the IT corner also coincided with the award of certificates and toolkits to beneficiaries under the Social Register of Mauritius who have completed training sessions in life skills, parental education and pastry.

The life skills training, provided by the NEF, targeted some 32 parents and children. Eight sessions, spanning from April to May this year, were held at the Richelieu Village Hall once a week.

Twelve heads of households completed 13 sessions of Parental Education from 20 to 24 March 2019. This training was implemented by the NGO, Institut Education Mediative.

In order to empower beneficiaries, a training in pastry was held at the Bambous Women Centre for 40 beneficiaries from Le Morne, Bambous, Richelieu, and Petite Rivière. The training, an initiative of the NEF and the National Cooperative College, was held from 23 April to 28 May 2019. The objective was to help participants to start a Micro-Business activity which will help them to become financially independent. After the training, they will also receive assistance from other Institutions such as the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, the National Women Entrepreneur Council, and the National Cooperative College to help them market their products.