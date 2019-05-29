South Africa: Rodrigues to Hear His Fate in Stay of Prosecution Application On Friday

Apartheid-era cop Joao "Jan" Rodrigues will know the outcome of his permanent stay of prosecution application on Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed.

A full Bench of judges from the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg is expected to deliver judgment.

Rodrigues is accused of involvement in the murder of anti-apartheid activist and teacher Ahmed Timol.

Timol was arrested in 1971 at the age of 29. The police who interrogated him at the time, including Rodrigues, said that he threw himself out of a window from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square, now the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

In 1972, an inquest was opened and it was ruled that Timol had committed suicide. However, in 2017, after Timol's family disputed the ruling, the inquest was re-opened and Judge Billy Mothle found that Timol had been murdered.

It is Rodrigues' argument, however, that he should benefit from the amnesty former president Nelson Mandela granted, or an agreement reached at the highest level of government, that politically motivated crimes preceding 1994 would not be prosecuted.

If his application is successful, Rodrigues will not be prosecuted and charges against him will be withdrawn.

Prosecutor Shubnum Singh previously told News24 that, if the application is unsuccessful, a trial date will be set before June 28.

