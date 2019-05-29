29 May 2019

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: FNB Introduces Cash, Ewallet At Till and Cash Plus Options

Local consumers and businesses will now be able to withdraw or deposit cash and make a purchase at an enabled FNB point of sale merchants in selected retailers using the Cash at Till, eWallet at Till and Cash Plus options.

Through the Cash at Till option, customers will be able to use their card and withdraw cash with their purchase, and with the eWallet at Till option they can purchase items at selected retailers using their eWallet balance, while with the Cash Plus option, FNB and non-FNB clients can deposit and withdraw cash at FNB Cash Plus Merchants.

Speaking at the official launch of the new cash migration channels this week, the banks CEO Erwin Tjipuka said that digital banking remains a core strategic pillar for the bank, both from an enablement and convenience perspective.

"In a society where financial inclusion remains a major challenge, it is very important to enable digital adoption through channels that is affordable and accessible to all people, whether the customer is new to the bank or they have been banking for a long time. Digital remains a remarkably convenient way to bank," Tjipuka said.

