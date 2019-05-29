29 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 5 Life Terms for Man Who Repeatedly Raped His Stepdaughter Since She Was 4

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Riaan Grobler

A man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter over a period of 11 years was given five life sentences by the Richards Bay Regional Court this week.

The man raped his stepdaughter on several occasions since she was 4 years old in 2005 until 2016, when he was arrested.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the 38-year-old man was also given a five-year sentence for sexually assaulting the girl's 11-year-old friend during a visit in 2016.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of his minor stepdaughter.

News24

South Africa

Agrizzi's Legal Team Seeks to Settle Slur Dispute Outside of Court

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have asked the Equality Court to give them… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.