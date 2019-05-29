Tanzania: Joy and Tears As Tpl Ends

Dar es Salaam — Coach Meck Mexime was left crest fallen when Kagera Sugar lost their Premier League status on the last day of the top flight.

Kagera Sugar suffered relegation to the First Division League after dropping two vital points in their one-all draw with Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium .

African Lyon have also been relegated to a lower division.

Stand United, who earned promotion to the Premier League in the 2014/2015 season, avoided relegation after finishing 17th in the league with 44 points.

African Lyon, who had suffered relegation even before the end of the league, wound up their campaign with 23 points from 38 games.

While Kagera Sugar and African Lyon have been relegated, Stand United and Mbao FC will compete in the playoff matches against the First Division sides - Pamba and Geita FC.

Mwadui and Kagera Sugar finished 17th and 18th in the league respectively. They tie on 44 points, but Mwadui are ahead of goal difference.

In Morogoro, Simba were officially crowned the 2018/19 Mainland Premier League champions at the Jamhuri Stadium, in what was another day of history making for the Msimbazi Reds.

Prior to the coronation, the defending champions battled to a barren draw with hosts Mtibwa Sugar at the same venue on the last day of the top flight.

Simba's fans turned in their numbers with all kinds of paraphernalia, painting the Morogoro Town red and white, before making it to the stadium to witness their team's coronation for the 20th time.

"This season was very hard for everyone. I am very relieved and very happy," said Simba head coach Patrick Aussems.

The Msimbazi Street giants had successfully retained the title with two games to spare, and yesterday's draw takes their points tally to 93.

Minister for Home Affairs Kangi Lugola was the chief guest at the colorful event.

Lugola handed over the trophy to Simba defender Mohamed Hussein amid applause from the Msimbazi Reds fans.

Simba players were awarded a gold medal each by the minister during the prize-giving ceremony.

Simba striker Meddie Kagere won the Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals this season.

He, however, failed to beat Mohammed Hussein's all-time record of 26 goals in the top flight.

Hussein - the former Young Africans forward - scored the goals (26) during the 1999 league season.

Yesterday's Mainland Premier League 2018/19 results

Yanga 0 Azam FC 2

Prisons 3 Lipuli 1

City 0 Biashara 0

Mtibwa 0 Simba 0

JKT 2 Stand U 0

Ruvu 1 Alliance 0

Mbao 1 Kagera 1

Ndanda 1 Mwadui 3

Lyon 0 KMC 2

Coastal 0 Singida 0