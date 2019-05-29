Uganda: Nsibambi to Be Buried At Buloba Anglican Church

Former Prime Minister Apolo Nsibambi, who died on Tuesday will be buried at Kasero Church of Uganda, Buloba in Wakiso District on June 4.

Ms Juliet Kasujja, Prof Nsibambi's daughter announced on Wednesday.

"He will be laid besides our late mother. At a church in Buloba," Ms Kasujja.

Prof Nsibambi died of cancer at his home in Bulange, Mengo, near Kampala.

Ms Kasujja said Prof Nsimbambi's body which is at Mengo Hospital mortuary is expected to lie in State at Parliament either on Thursday or Friday.

She said prayers will be held every evening at Prof Nsibambi's home until burial.

President Museveni who joined mourners at Prof Nsibambi's home, described Prof Nsibambi as as an excellent man in all circles.

"On issues of Mengo, academics, politics and religion, Nsibambi was excellent," Mr Museveni said.

Vice president Edward Ssekandi and Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago had earlier joined mourners.

The State Minister for Youth Ms Nakiwala Kiyingi described Prof Nsibambi as a leader who trained his juniors, a humble servant of Buganda Kingdom and a true family man who often drove grand children to school and secured their admission in various schools.

"He would never easily get annoyed apart from the time when Ms Betty Nambooze, the Mukono North Member of Parliament, rallied Baganda to refund the money he had contributed for the reconstruction of Kasubi Tombs. During that time, he told me, he had never encountered such disrespect from the lady," Ms Nakiwala said.