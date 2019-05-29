29 May 2019

Uganda: Entebbe Mayor Involved in Expressway Car Crash

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Vincent Kayanja De' Paul has been involved in a car accident along the Entebbe - Kampala Expressway. The accident happened on Wednesday morning.

Kayanja's vehicle, which had four occupants, reportedly swerved off the road after a tyre burst and overturned more than three times towards Kajjansi junction along the Expressway. This is the third accident to occur on the Express way this week.

The Democratic Party Vice Chairperson for Entebbe Municipality Michael Kakembo said that all the victims have been rushed to Doctors Clinic in Seguku for emergency treatment and first aid.

"The Mayor has been greatly injured and needs emergency treatment and checkup," said Kiriwero Kasozi, one of the people who offered first aid to the victims.

The Officer in charge of Traffic at Entebbe Police Station Obadia Ssewanyana asked all road users in Entebbe to ensure that the vehicles are in good mechanical conditions before setting off for a journey.

