Ugandan Envoy to Kenya Hospitalised After Car Crash

Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya Phoebe Otaala has been involved in a road accident at Kimaet market on the Malaba - Bungoma highway.

The diplomat, who was travelling from Uganda into Kenya on Wednesday, is admitted at Life Care Hospital in Bungoma.

STABLE

Bungoma County Commissioner Stephen Kihara said that the diplomat was in stable condition.

"I can confirm that the diplomat has been rushed to hospital, we are still gathering details from her driver on what might have caused the accident," Mr Kihara told the Nation.

According to an eye witness, the envoy's driver lost control of the Toyota Prado, which rolled on the road, after a tyre burst.

"The vehicle was heading to Bungoma from Malaba at the time of the incident. One of its tyres burst before it rolled on the road. All the three occupants have been taken to hospital," said an eye witness.

The vehicle was towed to Bungoma Police Station.