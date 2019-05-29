Nigeria: Amosun Approves N10 Million for Badminton, Karate Athletes

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Government has awarded N10 million to the best African badminton player, Dorcas Adesokan and the female national Karate champion, Miss Bolanle Dauda for their outstanding performances in past competitions.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who gave the approval for the money during the State Executive Council Meeting last wek, said N5 million was to be used for Adesokan's preparation towards Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while N3.6 million for the purchase of Badminton and Karate Mart and N1.5 million for Dauda and other sports officials.

The governor, who noted that sports development was a task for all, called on all stakeholders to rally round government in promoting sporting activities, saying, "sports development cannot be left in the hands of government alone."

Recounting his days as a Karate athlete, Amosun advised the athletes not to rest on their oars and plan towards winning laurels for the state and Nigeria in general.

In his response, the Vice Chairman of the State chapter of Badminton Association of Nigeria, Mrs. Adebayo Ikepo, said the provision of the mat would go a long way in boosting the moral of the athletes and keeping them in shape for the upcoming Olympic Games.

She thanked the governor for the first tranche of the N5 million and permanent employment for Dorcas Adesokan, stressing that the second tranche would be judiciously used for the trip to Tokyo.

On his part, the Director, State Sports Council, Mr. Adesola Faleti said the gesture was coming at a time when it was most needed, adding it would encourage other athletes to put in their best whenever they represent the state in any competition.

In their separate remarks, Adesokan and Dauda appreciated the governor for his magnanimity, which, she noted, would further encourage them and other athletes across the state to be hardworking and committed to their chosen sporting career, pledging to do the state and country proud.