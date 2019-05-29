Kenya: President Kenyatta Directs Police to End Rampant Killings

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked law enforcement agencies to stop killings that have rocked several parts of the country in the recent past.

The President gave the directive on Wednesday while sending a condolence message to the family of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, whose brother was found dead in an unfinished house in Eldoret on Monday.

He said the many cases of the mysterious killing of innocent Kenyans were alarming and required urgent and decisive action from all law enforcement formations led by the National Police Service.

"We have to get to the bottom of these murders. We can't have a situation where we are confronted with cases of killings every single day. This is unacceptable," the President said.

"Our law enforcement agencies should move with speed to bring these senseless killings to an end. Let us deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure the safety of Kenyans across the country," he added.

SEVERAL CASES

The President's call comes as the country grapples with several unexplained and gruesome murders.

Some of the cases police are investigating are a wave of killings in Matungu and Kilingili in Western region and the murders of businesswoman Monica Kimani, Murang'a County prison warder Pauline Wangari Ngoi and Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, who was Migori Governor Okoth Obado's girlfriend.

President Kenyatta said, "We cannot allow rogue elements in our midst to continue visiting violence on innocent Kenyans. The recent wave of killings in Matungu and other parts of the country are regrettable."

He asked police to ensure the killers are found and punished.

MANDAGO'S BROTHER

The body of Governor Mandago's brother was found by a plumber on duty in an incomplete building at Chepkanga market, some 10 kilometres from Eldoret town.

Detectives told the Nation that the man, believed to have been an employee of Kenya Pipeline's Eldoret depot, may have been murdered elsewhere.

Moiben Deputy County Commissioner Lilian Langat said investigations were launched and several statements recorded.

President Kenyatta prayed for comfort for Governor Mandago's family and all others whose loved ones have died under similar circumstances.