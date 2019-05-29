Namibia: Government Gets N$250,000 Drought Relief Boost From Uranium Miner

The Prime Minister, Dr. Saara Kuugongelwa — Amadhila, this week received a donation of N$250,000 from Swakop Uranium Mine.

At the event Kuugongelwa-Amadhila commended the mine for support the government efforts and for its corporate social responsibility.

She further urged businesses to not only engage in corporate social responsibility activities and employment creating but to equally support local markets by giving preference to them when procuring in puts and services to boost the local economy.

Cai Yusheng, Chief Executive Officer of Swakop Uranium and Angula Kalili, Chief of Operation Officer also at the Mine had the privilege of handing over the donation to the Prime Minister.

Currenty Namibia is experiencing severe drought in most parts of the country following the driest rainfall season in 38 years. Crop production is significantly below average and cattle are dying of thirst as well as lack of grazing in the country.

Based on a five-year average vulnerability assessment, 556,000 people are estimated to be affected by the drought situation, which is almost one in five Namibians.