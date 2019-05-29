Mozambique: Last Accommodation Centres in Sofala to Be Dismantled

Maputo — Mozambique's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), has promised to conclude next week the dismantling of the accommodation centres set up in the central province of Sofala to shelter victims of cyclone Idai, which hit the province on 14 March.

At the height of the humanitarian crisis, Sofala had opened 96 accommodation centres. Only five remain operational, and they will be closed by next week, according to INGC spokesperson Paulo Tomas.

Cited in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", Tomas said that two of the centres still active are in the provincial capital, Beira, while the other three are in Buzi, the district worst hit by the cyclone. In all, these five centres accommodate about 3,000 households (equivalent to around 15,000 individuals).

In order to ensure that the centres really do close by next week, the INGC is stepping up the demarcation of plots of land for the households concerned. Soldiers of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) are participating in the demarcation.

Once they are resettled, the households are expected to become self-sustaining, mostly through agriculture.

The INGC is providing food and other support to the accommodation centres once a fortnight, and to resettlement areas once a month.

Cyclone Ida affected 230,000 households in Sofala (corresponding to about 1.15 million people). The death toll in the cyclone was about 650, and 43 of these lost their lives in Sofala.

In order to raise funds for reconstruction after not only Idai, but also cyclone Kenneth, which hit the northern province of Cabo Delgado on 25 April, Beira will host a donors' conference on Friday and Saturday.