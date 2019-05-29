Mozambique: Police Will Not Tolerate Election Disorder

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 29 May (AIM) - The general commander of the Mozambican police force, Bernadino Rafael, warned again on Wednesday, in the northern city of Nampula, that the police will not tolerate disorder during the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

He was speaking at a parade in the headquarters of the provincial police command, where he handed over 23 new vehicles, one for each of Nampula's 23 districts.

The major challenge for the police in the immediate future, he said, was to ensure that the October elections take place in an environment of public order and tranquillity.

"We have to guarantee the elections, even if the weather is bad, with rain, thunderstorms and low temperatures", Rafael declared. "We must do everything to ensure that the people vote in our country on 15 October, without any alteration in public order and security. We will have to rush to assist any polling station where there is any alteration in public security".

As for the vehicles, Rafael explained that all districts in the country will be receiving new police vehicles. "We started with the two most populous provinces, Nampula and Zambezia", he said, "to contribute to public safety, to the prevention of crime and traffic accidents, and to ensure that Mozambicans enjoy free circulation of people and goods".

Rafael said he did not want to hear that the police cannot assist a particular community because there is no police vehicle available. "These new vehicles serve precisely these objectives", he declared. "We demand that you look after then as if they were your own, because they represent the taxes paid by Mozambicans, and so we must respect them".

Nampula provincial governor Victor Borges praised the allocation of more resources to the police, which he hoped would help guarantee public order and tranquillity in the province.