Nigeria: New Zamfara Governor Announces Free Healthcare for Women, Children

The new Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that his administration will offer free healthcare services to women and children in the state.

Mr Matawalle, 50, who made the declaration on Wednesday shortly after taking his oath of office at the Trade Fair ground, Gusau, said that the new government would be comprehensive.

"I am going to assemble an enlightened, formidable and politically experienced persons so that we take the state to better heights in the near future.

"Our women and children have gone through serious hardship in the past and we will reverse this situation for the better.

"The new administration will start with tackling the security challenges and everyone must carry live their lives within the provisions of the law.

"No one should think they will take the law into their hands and kill, kidnap, maim, or make life uneasy for others.

"We are aware that poor education, poverty, and unemployment are the causes of criminal activities and I want to plead with members of the public that within the next few weeks we will come up with practical ways of handling these starting with free education and scholarships," he said.

He added that under his leadership, the state government would work closely with the federal government and other relevant bodies to improve the livelihood of the people of the state.

He appealed to PDP supporters in the state to be respectful to leaders and to the Rule of Law as "l am now a leader of all".

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Chairman of the Transition and Handover Committee of the PDP, Ibrahim Wakkala, expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support.

Mr Wakkala, who abandoned his principal, the immediate past state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, to join a group called the G-8, said, "no one but Allah has the power to give or take leadership to or from anyone and today, Allah has again shown us this power by giving the state leadership to the PDP despite all odds.

"The success of PDP at the courts is no doubt, the result of the prayers offered by the people and goodwill of members of the G-8 group.

"We, therefore, hope that these prayers will continue for the new administration to succeed," he said.

The event which recorded very high turnout of people was conducted peacefully.

