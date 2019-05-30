29 May 2019

Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Blames Bad Weather for Aborted Lagos Airport Landing

My experience on Ethiopian Airline that nearly crashed in Lagos - Obasanjo

Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday confirmed that its ET901/29 flight made an aborted landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The General Manager of the Nigeria operations of the airline, Mrs Firihiewot Mekonnen, in a statement, blamed the incident on bad weather.

Mekonnen said the aircraft, carrying 393 passengers from Addis Ababa to Lagos, encountered bad weather during landing.

She said the aircraft had to make a go-around-the-airport for better and smooth landing, in line with aviation procedure.

"On a second attempt, it made a safe and normal landing. According to safety standards, pilots are encouraged to make a similar go-around in such cases.

"However, some media incorrectly reported this standard safety precautionary go-around," Mekonnen said.

The General Manager, Public Relations of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Sam Adurogboye, also confirmed the incident, saying however, that the aircraft did not overshoot the runway.

"Ethiopian Airlines came into Lagos at a time it was raining and reduced visibility, hence it had to go back and hovered for a while.

"Finally, it came back and landed safely," he said. (NAN)

