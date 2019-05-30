Rwanda: Cyber Fraud Led to Economic Loss of Rwf6 Billion in 2018 - RIB

Crimes related to cyber fraud led to economic losses worth Rwf1.1 billion and $5.3 million last year, bringing it to the total of an approximated Rwf6bn, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has said.

Jeannot Ruhunga, the Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau said that at least 113 cases of cybercrimes of which 64 were committed in the City of Kigali were recorded in 2018 leaving many people counting losses.

He said that the cybercrimes that they recorded increased from 47 cases in 2017 of which 40 were committed in Kigali city leading to Rwf 298 million and, 106, 000 Euros in economic losses to the victims.

"Cybercrimes are committed using technology such as computer, internet, telephone and any other types of information technology. Some criminals will promise you that you have won some sort of cash prize and then ask for your personal identification, mobile money PIN code or a bank account, which information they use to steal your money," Ruhunga told City of Kigali residents on Tuesday.

He said this during meeting city residents to sensitise them on the most prevalent crimes in urban areas and how they can prevented.

The meeting that took place at Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo was presided over by Justice Minister and Attorney General Johnston Busingye.

Ruhunga called for vigilance and for people to always double check the information they get from such callers, and also urged them to consult with their telecom companies to establish the phone numbers registered under their name.

Such fraudsters will often-times use numbers registered on other individuals to con people.

Other crimes prevalent in urban areas include impersonation, where conmen masquerade as officials from certain institutions and take money from unsuspicious victims with promise to get them jobs.

"There are others who will feed you lies that your family member is in danger and will ask you to send money to support them or may be pay a hospital bill. We have also experienced those who pledge to sell minerals at cheap prices and end up taking your money," he said.

He added that some counterfeit land titles and sell the properties that are not theirs.

In 2018, he said, the bureau recorded 741 cases of fraud and deceit countrywide and of these, 381 were committed in Kigali in which the criminals stole Rwf978 million and $256,000.

The crimes in this category increased almost two-fold from 464 cases that were recorded in 2017.

Addressing the city residents, Minister Busingye said that fighting such crimes requires everyone's participation.

"These crimes negatively impact the economy and not to mention people's livelihoods. It also affects the flow of investments to our country, despite the effort being put in to make it more attractive.

"We therefore have to work every hour of the day to make sure such criminals are brought to book," said Busingye.

He said that some of the measures taken to fight such crimes include community policing, which has been activated in all parts of the country, which he urged residents to use them to fight crime.