29 May 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Buhari Didn't Deliver Speech At Inauguration

Photo: PhilipOjisua/TheGuardian
President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha during the presidential inauguration at the Eagle Square, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari did not deliver any speech at Wednesday's inauguration because of the forthcoming Democracy Day. Buhari, 76 was sworn in for second term at the Eagle Square, Abuja alongside the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The oath of office was administered on them by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

A presidency source told Daily Trust that the president's inaugural speech would be delivered on June 12 during the Democracy Day.

Recall that the Federal Government had shifted major events for the president's inauguration to June 12.

The source who spoke anonymously, said the president's inaugural speech was not meant for the swearing in.

