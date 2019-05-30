Nigeria: Prepare for Harder Times, El-Rufai Tells Kaduna Residents

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has advised the residents to brace up for harder times ahead, just as he charged them to imbibe the spirit of living in unity for the benefit of the state.

In his inaugural address in Kaduna yesterday, el-Rufai said: "The challenges confronting us are numerous and hard. But if we do our job well, we will solve them, with your help, support and prayers.

"We will continue to take very difficult and sometimes painful decisions. We ask for your understanding and forgiveness in advance."

He urged the citizens to put politics aside and work together as one.

In Borno State, Governor Babagana Umara has promised to prioritise security, education and job creation.

Prof. Umara said this yesterday immediately after he was sworn in as the new governor by the chief judge, Justice Kashim Zanna, at Ramat Square, Maiduguri.

According to him, the 10-point agenda of his government include the replacement of 'political thuggery' with job creation under the Entrepreneurship Development Skills (EDS).

The implementation of the agenda, he added, could overcome the challenges of Boko Haram that destroyed lives and property.

In his speech, which was briefly disrupted by tear gas, Umara said the implementation would engender an inclusive government, irrespective of political affiliation.

Also, Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa has promised that his administration would revamp the state's economy.

During his inauguration yesterday, Fintiri who lamented over the state's battered economy, promised to use all constitutional means to fix it.

The former deputy governor, Martins Babale, was seen in tears while handing over the mantle of leadership to Fintiri, and four police officers reportedly collapsed during the ceremony.

Fintiri said that his administration would not operate along political, ethnic or religious lines, but would be a government for the people.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa said his administration would focus on security, empowerment and restructuring, while revamping the civil service.

Sule, who was sworn in yesterday as the fourth civilian governor of Nasarawa at the Lafia Square, promised to distribute grinding machines to women within two days of his swearing-in.

In his inaugural speech, Sule vowed to complete all projects initiated by the former governor, Tanko Al-Makura, within his first 100 days in office.

"We will set up state economic management and investment advisory council, review and reform our civil service structure.

"We review the payment of pension and gratuity and commence payment of salary arrears," he added.