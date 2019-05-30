Ugandan Envoy to Kenya Hospitalised After Car Crash

Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya Phoebe Otaala has been involved in a road accident in Western Kenya.

The diplomat was travelling from Uganda into the country on Wednesday when her car crashed at Kimaet market on the Malaba - Bungoma highway.

According to an eye witness, Otaala's driver lost control of the Toyota Prado, which rolled on the road after a tyre burst.

"The vehicle was heading to Bungoma from Malaba at the time of the incident. One of its tyres burst before it rolled on the road. All the three occupants have been taken to hospital," said the eye witness.

She has been admitted at Life Care Hospital in Bungoma and is in stable condition.

"I can confirm that the diplomat has been rushed to hospital, we are still gathering details from her driver on what might have caused the accident," Bungoma County Commissioner Stephen Kihara told the Nation.

The car has been towed to Bungoma Police Station.