Kenya: Europa League Finals Fever Catches Up With Kenyan Arsenal Fans

Arsenal supporters in Nairobi are already in hyped up mood, a few hours to the 2018/19 Europa League final.

The clash pits the London club against cross-town rivals at the 67,000-seater Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. At stake is the bragging rights and tag of champions for Europe's second-tier competition.

If crowned winners, Arsenal, who finished fifth in the English Premier League, will get a chance to play in the prestigious Uefa Champions League in the coming campaign. Chelsea finished third and are set to take part in the CL.

And perhaps in a format aimed at standing in solidarity with their favourite club, about a dozen Arsenal fans in the Kenyan capital - some 8,000km away from where the match is set to take place - plans led a procession through the streets of Nairobi while sharing their confidence with whoever cared to listen.

"We will win by more than three clear goals," one of them shouted while holding a placard outside Nation Centre.

LACAZETTE

"Aubamayeng is the player to watch and I know he will not disappoint," another one added.

The placard had images of their favourite players including strikers Pierre Emerick Aubamayang and Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette.

These fans were joined in by thousands of their colleagues from around the world who shared in their opinion on Twitter.

