29 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Dennis Oliech's Future at Gor Mahia is in Doubt

Photo: Daily Nation
Dennis Oliech during a past training session.
By Nahashon Musungu

Gor Mahia forward Dennis Oliech might have played in his last game for the club after coach Hassan Oktay admitted he was 'shocked' the player missed his team's coronation as domestic champions on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions received the trophy in controversial fashion in an event both FKF and the league bosses, as well as politicians and sponsors SportPesa, were missing in action.

Oliech too was nowhere to be seen, a move that has puzzled Oktay.

"I was shocked you know," the coach told Goal.

"I have no idea why he skipped the ceremony, I had met with him the day before this event and he looked very jovial and I was expecting to see him in Machakos for the trophy presentation."

Oliech joined Gor at the start of the season and endured a contrasting season which ended in him failing to convince Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne he was good enough to play for the national team.

He scored five goals of the club, the highlight being during that 4-2 win over Zamalek at Kasarani stadium.

He also had run-ins with the management in the wake of reported pay disputes.

The 33-year old was eventually ruled out for the season after suffering a hand injury during a league match versus Western Stima.

All indicators at the moment are that his contract at the club will not be renewed.

