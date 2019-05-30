Zimbabwe: Zim Economic Meltdown - Citizens Debate Mugabe/Mnangagwa Regimes

Photo: U.S. Navy/Wikimedia Commons

Robert Mugabe attends the 12th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 2, 2009

WITH the economy in tailspin, Zimbabweans are seeking answers from everywhere including "begging" deposed dictator Robert Mugabe to return to office.

Prices of commodities have shot through the roof, with fuel prices going up on a weekly basis while the local surrogate currency the Bond Note is losing its value on a daily basis.

Citizens have taken to social media to vent their anger and frustration at President Emmerson Mnangagwa as well as blame themselves for being party to Mugabe's removal.

In a message "to Mugabe" one Cohen Chakwizira quipped on his Twitter handle: "It was a small misunderstanding, retract your resignation letter. Nevertheless the masses did not accept your letter, it was only the Speaker of Parliament (Jacob Mudenda), we don't know why he did that sorry."

Chakwizira was referring to events leading to Mugabe's resignation in November 2017 days after military tanks rolled into the capital Harare and placed the then Zanu PF leader under house arrest before seizing key State institutions.

The move by the military triggered countrywide demonstrations with demands Mugabe should resign. Parliament moved to impeach the only leader Zimbabwe had known since majority rule 37 years earlier before he threw in the towel.

Another citizen Belinda Karuma wrote: "We didn't think there was anything worse than you, we were so wrong."

In an address to the nation at the time Mugabe was removed, the army said it was "only targeting criminals" surrounding him.

And Brighton Chadyiwa turned this on Mnangagwa and his inner circle: "We did not know you were surrounded by criminals running the country today."

Referring to Mugabe's claim that there was none among his lieutenants including Mnangagwa who was then serving as Vice President at the time, fit to take charge of the country, Matodza Fanuel said "you were right." "In short we are sorry."

However, Phillip Masunda disagreed with others and accused Mugabe of destroying Africa's former bread basket.

"You destroyed our country to an extent that it is irreparable. You brought this US dollar culture now people don't want their currency," said Masunda.

"You dragged us into this mess, why didn't you share power with others long time ago when the country still respected you."

One Murapatira had nothing but questions to Mugabe.

"How could you have thought about yourself as a good leader when you kept so many thugs in employment? You ruled for so long and yet never taught others how to lead.

"Or is it that these are your star pupils practicing what you taught them? You messed up generations to come. You started it and now they are finishing it please do not bother to come back."

In Mugabe's last days, the price of bread was US$0.90c but has since shot op to $3.5, general transport fares in the cities was at $0.50c, as compared to the current $3 and $5 depending with the distance all inside two years.