Uganda: Press South Sudan Government On Killings of Ugandans

editorial

We express strong disapproval of the senseless shooting dead of two Ugandan teachers on Sunday in South Sudan. A day earlier, another Ugandan was killed in unclear circumstances in South Sudan capital Juba. Similar killings of have occurred in ambushes on roads, in our border districts, and in refugee camps.

In the weekend case, innocent and defenceless teachers Charles Kule and Wilis Binsiime did not deserve to die in cold blood. Described by the communities they served as "shepherds of goodwill who were educating humanity in South Sudan," they deserved protection.

The tragedy that triggered their deaths shouldn't have provided licence for such barbarity. The relatives of executive chief Makur Kuei-deer Reech, who was reportedly knocked down by a foreigner or foreign-registered car, but died later in Rumbek Town, should not have forced his relatives into mad rage and killing of these Ugandan teachers of Hope and Resurrection Secondary School in Atiaba, Eastern Bhar Naam County of Western Lakes State.

We echo calls by the Yek Community Council, which these teachers served, to urge the government of Western Lakes State, and GoSS to speedily arrest these murderous elements who remain at large and bring them to quick justice.

More importantly, these witless killings, and many more before them, should alert us all to the insecurity of Ugandans abroad, especially in South Sudan.

It should be now that government pressures South Sudan to hold to account the transgressions of their citizens in both Uganda and South Sudan.

For far too long, Uganda has bent backwards too frequently for the lapses of GoSS officials and citizens, who have committed such acts with impunity in both Sudan and Uganda. Just for how long should the Government of Uganda babysit South Sudan despite its citizen's transgressions?

Bearing in mind that some South Sudan citizens have for long overstepped their bounds, it won't no longer be uncharitable of our government to remind Goss of our abused goodwill.

We have in selfless pan-African dedication, laid down our lives alongside South Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) to win and guarantee their independence. Not to mention propping up their central government in two bloody internal wars, and gladly hosting more than 1.5 million refugees from the wars.

It is in this light that we challenge our government to make strong representation to the GoSS that the deaths of Ugandan travellers, traders, workers, and residents at the hands of their citizens are no longer acceptable.

The government in Juba should act now to stamp out these mindless killings because it is their responsibility to secure the lives our citizens in their land.