Nigeria: Police Reunite Stolen Child With Parents After Seven Years

The Anambra State police command said on Wednesday it had uncovered a child-stealing syndicate, arrested two female suspects and reunited a child identified as Mmerichukwu, who was stolen at the aged of seven in 2012 with his parents.

A statement by the command's Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested at about 6:30a.m. following intelligence report to police detectives attached to the command's Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

It named the suspects as Ifeyinwa Ezename (50) and Caroline Mbonu (75). The spokesperson said the suspects had in 2012 conspired with David Nwachukwu now in prison custody and had stolen a seven-year-old child from the biological mother, one Azubuike Jennifer.

"Consequently, the stolen child has been rescued and reunited with his parents," Mr Mohammed said. He noted that another eight-year-old child was equally rescued from the suspects, as they could not give a satisfactory account of how the victim came to be with them. He added that after investigations, the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

He also said that on May 28, at about 10:22p.m., operatives attached to Awada Division on Stop and Search at Ezeiweka road, Onitsha, by NEPA junction arrested Stanley Ekegbobe (31) of Obosi in Anambra.

He added that the suspect was intercepted inside a "Keke" tricycle and on sighting the police took to his heels but was overpowered and arrested.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspect include one fabricated revolver pistol and one life ammunition. He said that the case was under investigation and effort was ongoing to arrest fleeing accomplices to bring them to justice.