Angola: Government Liaising With Relatives Over Delivery of Savimbi Remains

Luanda — Angolan Government will get in touch with the family of former UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi over delivery of his remains kept in a military unit in Andulo, central Bie province.

The announced was made Wednesday by the President's minister of State and Head of Security Affairs Office, Pedro Sebastião.

The measure is intended to ward UNITA leadership off the process, as it intends to take political advantage of the issue.

Speaking at a press conference, Pedro Sebastião stated that the Government officials opted to hold dialogue with Savimbi's family, because it (family) is "deeply interested" in a decent burial ceremony.

There is a disturbing element in this process that needs to be removed, he said, adding that the UNITA leadership wanted a state funeral for Savimbi, as happened to General Arlindo Chenda Pena "Ben Ben", also of UNITA.

According to the President's aide, the Government has no interest in keeping in custody the remains of the founder of UNITA.

Pedro Sebastião explained, on the other hand, that all aspects related to the funeral have been addressed in a timely manner by a Committee created for this purpose.

The official regretted the fact of "elements who act against the will of family members with whom the Government has been holding dialogued."

He reiterated, however, that the former UNITA leader will not have a state funeral, saying that it is incumbent on family to decide on funeral ceremony.

The UNITA leadership and Jonas Savimbi's family refused to receive the remains of the deceased in Andulo on Tuesday, prompting the Technical Committee to keep them in a local military unit.

The burial of Savimbi's remains was scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at Lopitanga village cemetery, in municipality of Andulo, central Bié province, some 130 kilometers north of the province's Cuito city.

While alive, Jonas Savimbi left the will in which he expressed his wish to be buried in Lopitanga village.